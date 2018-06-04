New Video of the Cavaliers Bench After JR Smith's Game 1 Blunder Shows a Broken LeBron James

Since Thursday we’ve had the chance to hear and see everyone react to JR Smith’s monumental Game 1 blunder, both in real time and afterward. Everyone except for the Cleveland Cavaliers, namely LeBron James. New footage of the team’s bench before overtime began finally reveals that piece of the puzzle and it is not pleasant.

This is heartbreaking! Long uncut footage of LeBron, JR Smith & George Hill after Smith's mistake in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/MplQoAkk0a — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2018

A despondent Smith remains silent while an irate James stews two seats over. James then appears to ask coach Ty Lue if they had any timeouts remaining. When informed that the answer’s yes, James melts like a teenager being told they are grounded.

You can practically see the hope flee his body. He is unable to fake enthusiasm and play leader after that. This will probably prove to be the moment the series was over and potentially the final nail in the coffin when it comes to returning to Cleveland.

I greatly look forward to seeing this video set to Mad World, Needle in the Hay, and any other depressing song today. Such artistic license will only add to the emotional viewing experience.