Roundup: Watch Stephen Curry's Nine Three-Pointers in Game 2 of the Finals; Uber Driver Shoots, Kills Passenger; & Johnny Depp Looks Sickly in Russia

Emily Ratajkowski … there’s going to be a new blue crayon … “[Man] calls cops on dad over Lego after court ordered eviction from family home“… people who live in Brooklyn are now buying 2nd houses in bucolic Vermont … “Cop accused of threatening to kill GA woman to get nude photos” … let’s hope the judicial system allows common sense to help this family get their kid back after they let him smoke marijuana to help with his seizures … real headline in Teen Vogue: “How to Keep Your Vagina Healthy All Summer” … May was the hottest May ever in Columbus, Ohio … Uber passenger shot to death by his driver in Colorado … Johnny Depp looks pretty rough at the age of 54 …

Podcast: Ranking the Best Point Guards in NBA history; examining the beef between LeBron and Steph Curry; & Oscar Robertson debates the GOAT. [Itunes]

For the 2nd series in a row, the Cavs are down 0-2 after two road losses. [Cleveland.com]

What a fantastic story on Steve Miller, the great musician. [Texas Monthly]

That’s billion, with a B: “Discovery to Pay $2 Billion to Air PGA Golf Internationally.” [Bloomberg]

Longtime Chicago sports columnist is now getting into the art game. [Chicago Mag]

The NHL Finals are happening, but it’s not clear why someone threw a crab on the ice. [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

Many college football programs have hostesses; why are people surprised there are NFL non-cheerleaders who provide mostly the same role? [NYT]

Were you aware Jessica Biel took a 15-year hiatus from TV for her film career? She’s back on TV. [Hollywood Reporter]

Mild surprise for Kansas: Lagerald Vick took his name out of the NBA draft, and it sounds like he wants to play for Kansas again, but may not. [KC Star]

This looks like every Mark Wahlberg movie, and I definitely want to see it.

Watch all nine 3-pointers by Steph Curry in Game 2 of the Finals.