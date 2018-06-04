Steven Adams Informed Thunder He Accidentally Liked a Negative Instagram Comment About Carmelo Anthony

The accidental like can happen. Steven Adams is trying to get out in front of it by informing the team that a comment that he liked, in regard to a poll question on the team’s Instagram account, was an accident.

That question asked who was the most valuable to OKC, and Steven Adams got onto the photo along with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony. One commenter wrote “all of them except melo,” and Adams showed up as liking that particular comment.

A couple of weeks ago, Carmelo reacted to an Instagram post that suggested Kyle Korea was better than him, so you know that he was already all over this like. Maybe the Thunder should just stay out of the Instagram comments altogether.