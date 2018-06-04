World Cup Group F Preview: Germany Leads Strong Group That Includes Mexico

We continue our 2018 World Cup group previews with Group F today, where Germany starts its title defense in a tough group that features giant slayers Sweden and Mexico, which always seems to come out of the group stage with success only to falter at the next step.
KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
It’s Toni Kroos’ time. The star midfielder and orchestrator for Real Madrid should be the centerpiece of the German attack as they try to defend their title. Kroos has developed into one of the best all-around players in the game and is at the heart of Real Madrid’s attack. He should soon be in the conversation for one of the best footballers in the word (a position which seems to have been held in perpetuity by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi).
THE PARTICIPANTS
World Cup Finals Appearances: 18
Best Finishes: Champions in 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
FIFA World Rank: 1
Previous World Cup Finals Appearances: 15
Best Finish: Quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986 (both played in Mexico)
FIFA World Rank: 15
Optimism is high for El Tri, as they try to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986, after six straight knockout round defeats. The group, though, presents a hard road to get to the next round, as Sweden and South Korea are both capable of advancement, and Germany has not failed to advance in any World Cup with a group stage. Getting Germany in the opener means a tough start and a possible uphill climb to advance over the last two matches.
For the first time, a majority of Mexican players in the World Cup play professionally outside Mexico. Javier Hernandez (Chicarito) paces the attack, along with other veterans Andres Guardado, Giovani Dos Santos, and Carlos Vela. Rafa Marquez, at age 39, is back on the roster for one last time on defense. Guillermo Ochoa, who was fantastic in the last World Cup, will be back in goal.
Previous World Cup Finals Appearances: 11
Best Finish: Finalists in 1958, Semifinalists in 1938, 1950, and 1994
FIFA World Rank: 23
Previous World Cup Finals Appearances: 9
Best Finishes: Semifinalists in 2002
FIFA World Rank: 61
South Korea has now advanced to their ninth straight World Cup Finals appearance, last missing in 1982. The greatest success came on home soil when they stunned Spain and Italy on the way to the semifinals before losing to Germany. The only other time they advanced out of the group stage was 2010, and they will be decided underdogs in coming out of this group.
The team will be led by captain Ki Sung-yueng (of Swansea) and forward Sun Heung-min of Tottenham. They were underwhelming in World Cup qualifying, coming out of the easier of the two Asian groups, and finishing 2nd behind Iran by 9 points. The Taegeuk Warriors will have pace and some attacking ability up front and can be dangerous in space; the questions will come on the back end and defending against opponent set pieces.
MATCH SCHEDULE
June 17: Germany vs. Mexico (Moscow), 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT
June 18: Sweden vs. South Korea (Nizhny Novgorod), 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT
June 23: Mexico vs. South Korea (Rostov-on-Don), 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT
June 23: Germany vs. Sweden (Sochi), 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
June 27: Germany vs. South Korea (Kazan), 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT
June 27: Mexico vs. Sweden (Yekaterinburg), 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT
THE ODDS
ALL ODDS TO WIN GROUP VIA ODDSCHECKER (PERCENTAGE CHANCE TO ADVANCE IN PARENTHESES)
GERMANY 4/9 (91%)
MEXICO 13/2 (48%)
SWEDEN 42/5 (43%)
SOUTH KOREA 20/1 (18%)
