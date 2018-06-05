Roundup: Kyler Murray Drafted by Oakland A's; Boban Will Be in John Wick 3 & RIP Dwight Clark

Kara Del Toro, a model who is popular on Instagram … a swimmer in Brazil died after a shark bit off the man’s penis and there’s video of lifeguards trying to save him … “Microsoft to Acquire GitHub For $7.5 Billion in Stock” … people are moving out of Denver because home prices are too high … “Life recovered rapidly at impact site of dino-killing asteroid” … even if you can’t read about the Parkland school shooting anymore, I recommend this read, on the former cop who did nothing … a volcano erupted in Guatemala and over 25 people have died … “Hate on Jordan Peterson all you want, but he’s tapping into frustration that feminists shouldn’t ignore” …

RIP Dwight Clark, the great 49ers receiver. He got a diagnosis of ALS 15 months ago, and is already gone. [SF Chronicle]

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray was taken 9th in the MLB draft. He’s going to try and play outfield for the A’s. [Dallas News]

The war on football continues: Houston Texans cheerleaders are suing the team. [Chronicle]

Podcast: Ranking the Best Point Guards in NBA history; examining the beef between LeBron and Steph Curry; & Oscar Robertson debates the GOAT. [Itunes]

I thought Boban Marjanovic would have made a great James Bond bad guy; but he’s actually going to have a role in the next John Wick movie. [Collider]

It’s nice that Chuck Pagano is self-aware about what Andrew Luck did for him. [Indy Star]

Former Arizona assistant coach Josh Pastner has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations. He’ll keep his job at Georgia Tech. [Tucson.com]

“‘White soccer teams don’t pay upfront’: how race unlevelled US playing fields.” [Guardian]

Bare knuckle fighting happened in Wyoming. This fight ended in one punch. The first punch.

Gangster move by this monkey, to drop kick a man from behind.