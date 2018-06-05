Barely Any Eagles Were Going to Show Up to the White House Anyway

President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the Philadelphia Eagles’ visit to the White House less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to occur. Initially it was because the team wasn’t patriotic enough.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” Trump said in a statement. “They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.”

It was painfully obvious to anyone with a functioning cerebellum that this wasn’t the real reason, as no Eagles player knelt during the playing of the national anthem last season. A few hours later, Trump owned up to the real motivating factor in canceling the photo-op: To save himself from a potentially embarrassing low turnout.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Fewer than 10 players planned to attend the meet-and-greet, according to Philly.com, a spartan group in comparison to other teams who have visited 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Something that might reflect poorly on the president.

Again, no Eagles player stayed in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem in 2017. Some may opt do so in 2018, but absent a crystal ball, no one could really know that.

The White House is forging on with an Eagles-less event this afternoon bound to delight all Eagles fans. There will be patriotic music and no retreat available to those who wish to escape to, uh, metaphorical locker rooms.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump is also taking the opportunity this morning to mention some other sports teams he didn’t cancel on abruptly.

We have had many Championship teams recently at the White House including the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Penguins, New England Patriots, Alabama and Clemson National Champions, and many others. National Anthem & more great music today at 3:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

….@NASCAR and Champion @MartinTruex_Jr were recently at the White House. It was a great day for a great sport! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

And that’s the news this morning. Always unpredictable in the details but very predictable in the messaging. If you are one of those NFL fans who thought it possible for the league to thread the needle and continue on with all sides happy despite a raging culture war, you were wrong. If you’re an NFL owner who thought giving in to the president or a national anthem compromise would stop the cycle of controversy, that also looks a bit foolish in retrospect.

This is the NFL now. Get used to it because the sideshow isn’t going away any time soon, and could get more outrageous.