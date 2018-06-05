International Peace Broker Dennis Rodman Will Join Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un In Singapore

I’m not saying Dennis Rodman is going to save the world, but he is going to be in Singapore for a summit with Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un (for some reason).

From the New York Post:

“The Worm” will arrive in the country a day before the June 12 sitdown — and sources said he could even play some sort of role in the negotiations. “No matter what you might think about his presence. One thing’s for sure the ratings will be huge,” a source said. “A lot of times in situations that involve complex diplomacy countries like to identify ambassadors of goodwill and whether you agree with it or not Dennis Rodman fits the bill.”

It is extraordinarily difficult to determine what any of this is about, largely because of the individual nature of the participants. What we know is that Un loves Rodman, Rodman loves Un, and Trump seems to have some sort of obsession with Un too.

The Post explained that Rodman once gave Un a copy of Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal, and considers the two men to be “pretty much the same.”

In an April interview with TMZ, Rodman said that Kim didn’t understand the president until he gave the North Korean strongman a copy of Trump’s ghost-written book, “The Art of the Deal,” for his birthday in 2017. “I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same,” Rodman told the website.

The subject of this meeting — if you can believe this is real life — will be nuclear bombs.