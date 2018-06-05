LeBron Confirms that NBA Champ, Whether It's Cleveland or Golden State, Won't Be Going to White House

Donald Trump versus the Philadelphia Eagles has turned into a story on a nice June weekday. LeBron James was asked about it, and went ahead and confirmed what we all knew: the NBA Champ isn’t going to be going this year either.

LeBron on Trump not inviting Eagles to the White House: "It's typical of him. I'm not surprised…No matter who wins this series…it won't be Golden State or Cleveland going." — Reid Forgrave (@ReidForgrave) June 5, 2018

Last year, the Golden State Warriors did not visit the White House after winning the title last year. The most shocking thing here is that LeBron is still thinking Cleveland has a chance in the Finals down 2-0 so that they can disinvite themselves before Donald Trump has a chance to do it.