PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; No Bikinis At Miss America; LeBron James Goes Off On Donald Trump

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently not kneeling. Just to update you.

Lili isn’t pregnant: Lili Reinhart is not pregnant and says rumors that she was really hurt her self esteem.

🌬 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 8, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

No more bikinis: The Miss America pageant is doing away with the bikini portion of the event.

LeBron goes in on Trump: LeBron James says no matter who win the NBA title, neither team wants an invite to the White House.

Tweet of the Day:

UCF wins a “national title” but still can’t get respect… UFC? 🤦 pic.twitter.com/S0gClSTovt — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) June 4, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Zach Ertz Rips Fox News for Using Pictures of Him Praying for Their “Propaganda”

Donald Trump Cancels Eagles White House Visit

Conversations With Scott Van Pelt and ESPN Executives Marcia Keegan and Ryan Spoon

Las Vegas 2019 NBA Title Odds Indicate LeBron Leaving This Offseason

Around the Sports Internet:

The Warriors have completely broken the Cavaliers’ spirit

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery

The legend of Mo Salah

Song of the Day: