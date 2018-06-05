Softball Player Materializes Out of Thin Air to Make Incredible Diving Catch

Florida State third baseman Jessie Warren made an incredible diving catch on a bunt attempt to help the Seminoles’ preserve a victory in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series against Washington. The way the ESPN camera framed it made it even more cinematic. Warren came flying into frame like a superhero streaking across the sky to catch a flying baby hurdling toward the ground. She also had the presence of mind to fire the ball to first to complete the double play.

A little bit of bookish Clark Kent to go with the Superman impression.