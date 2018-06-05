VIDEO: Isaiah Thomas Clowns Cavaliers on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Isaiah Thomas took a shot at the Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team, while playing a game on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight.

While competing on Kimmel’s Generation Gap game, Thomas said the following:

"I'm like the Cavs, I'm going to get swept." – Isaiah Thomas Zero chill. pic.twitter.com/DN2n3OYS8e — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) June 5, 2018

Thomas, who was traded by the Cavs to the Los Angeles Lakers, might be salty about how it all went down in Cleveland. Or, he really just thinks the Golden State Warriors are going to pull off the sweep. Either way, that was cold-blooded. Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland should be lit, so he might be eating his words soon.