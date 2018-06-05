Woman Claims Gilbert Arenas Threatened to Share Videos of Having Sex To Her Son, And Demanded Sex

Well, Gilbert Arenas is back in the news.

According to TMZ Sports, Arenas has been issued a restraining order from a woman that claims she broke up with him. The women alleges that as a result Arenas is threating to send naked photos of her and a video of them having sex to her 10-year-old son.

In addition, she says on May 23, after banging on her door Arenas pushed her against the wall, and demanded they have sex, and she “obliged out of fear.”

She added she received threatening text messages from Arenas:

“Wait til u son see ur naked pictures. Imma start f*cking with your life. He has a phone right?”

Temporarily, a judge granted her request to order Arenas to stop contacting her, her son, and to not send photos or videos.

Gilbert Arenas has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the woman and her son for the time being.