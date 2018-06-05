Zach Ertz Rips Fox News for Using Pictures of Him Praying for Their "Propaganda"

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is upset with the way Fox News used pictures of him praying with teammates during the network’s coverage of the White House’s cancellation of today’s scheduled visit. He believes their appearance as B-roll was intended to showcase examples of the team kneeling during the national anthem. In reality, no Eagles player did that in 2017. Many, on the other hand, prayed to a higher power.

This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this… https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

At least one of the photos is from 2016, as it shows Ertz with wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who played for the Buffalo Bills last year.

One can see how a religious person might be offended if they read Fox’s use of the pictures the same way Ertz does. And it’s also prudent to take the totality and tone of the network’s presentation in consideration when deciding the original intention of including them.