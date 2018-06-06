Antonio Brown Takes Shots at Mike Tomlin and Bruce Arians

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown recently used Instagram to fire a few shots at coach Mike Tomlin and former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.

Bruce Arians said he’s a special team guy he caint learn the plays hots n sites. Not Smart Enough Coach T Bench me on a bye week ; said two dogs one bone. God bless em #putsomerestpectonmyname

Arians — the Steelers wide receivers coach from 2004-2006 and offensive coordinator from 2007-2011— is now a game analyst and will be coming to a television near you in the fall.

I don’t know what set AB off seven years later, but those were definitely some unpleasant words hurled towards the duo. I can’t wait to see how coach Tomlin responds.