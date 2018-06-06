NBA USA Today Sports

Dan Gilbert Deletes Tweet Highlighting First Half Free Throw Disparity

NBA

The Cavs shot zero free throws in the first half of Game 3 against the Warriors. Owner Dan Gilbert noticed that, tweeted about it, came to his senses, and deleted it. Luckily, it has been preserved for posterity

, NBA

