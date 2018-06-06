Dan Gilbert Deletes Tweet Highlighting First Half Free Throw Disparity

The Cavs shot zero free throws in the first half of Game 3 against the Warriors. Owner Dan Gilbert noticed that, tweeted about it, came to his senses, and deleted it. Luckily, it has been preserved for posterity
Latest Leads
1hr
2hr
VIDEO: LeBron James Threw the Ball Off Backboard to Himself, Dunked
He just did that.
7hr
Antonio Brown Takes Shots at Mike Tomlin and Bruce Arians
Real shots, or much to do about nothing?
7hr
PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; How Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant Made It Work This Season; Brock Turner Judge Recalled
Hailee Steinfeld, how Steph Curry and Kevin Durant made it work this season, Brock Turner judge recalled and more.
9hr
As We Speak, An Insane Frenchman Is Trying To Swim Across the Pacific Ocean
Don’t worry, he’s got a shark-repelling bracelet.
11hr
11hr
FedEx St. Jude Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Berger Looking for a Three-Peat
This title probably jinxes Daniel Berger.
Comments