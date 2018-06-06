FedEx St. Jude Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Berger Looking for a Three-Peat

After a great week at The Memorial tournament where Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second PGA Tour victory and several big-name players performed well, including Tiger Woods, we move on to the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The field this week will feature a few major open winners who are looking to fine tune their games before heading to Shinnecock next week for the U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, and back-to-back winner looking for a three-peat Daniel Berger are all heading to Memphis this week. Koepka is coming off two solid performances, a T11 at the Players Championship and a second-place finish at the Fort Worth Invitational. In his last four performances at TPC Southwind, Koepka has finishes of T37 in 2017, T2 in 2016, T3 in 2015, and T19 in 2014. In Dustin Johnson’s last trip to TPC Southwind, 2016, he finished T5 and Phil Mickelson has finished tied for second twice and tied for third once since 2013.

This week should be a good test to see where these guys stand heading into the second major of the year. It is also the last year that the event will be played this week. It will become a World Golf Championship in 2019 and replace the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +650 Brooks Koepka +900 Phil Mickelson +1200 Henrik Stenson +1200 Tony Finau +1800 Daniel Berger +2200 Charl Schwartzel +2250 Byeong Hun An +2500 Billy Horschel +2500 Luke List +2500

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

8:00 AM – Troy Merritt, Chad Campbell, Shawn Stefani

8:10 AM – D.J. Trahan, Brian Davis, Zac Blair

8:20 AM – Matt Jones, Ricky Barnes, Martin Flores

8:30 AM – Kevin Chappell, D.A. Points, Charl Schwartzel

8:40 AM – Wesley Bryan, Aaron Baddeley, Fabian Gomez

8:50 AM – James Hahn, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington

9:00 AM – Brice Garnett, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

9:10 AM – Mark Wilson, Eric Axley, Tim Herron

9:20 AM – Daniel Summerhays, Steve Wheatcroft, Trey Mullinax

9:30 AM – Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley

9:40 AM – Rob Oppenheim, Stephan Jaeger, Braden Thornberry

9:50 AM – Roberto Diaz, Conrad Shindler, Dawson Armstrong

10:00 AM – J.T. Poston, Will Claxton, Zachary Olsen

1:00 PM – Ryan Palmer, Bob Estes, Derek Fathauer

1:10 PM – Michael Thompson, Dicky Pride, Brandon Harkins

1:20 PM – Jonathan Byrd, Sam Saunders, Martin Piller

1:30 PM – Billy Hurley III, Peter Malnati, Steve Stricker

1:40 PM – Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Charles Howell III

1:50 PM – Dustin Johnson, Austin Cook, Daniel Berger

2:00 PM – Harris English, David Hearn, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:10 PM – Scott Stallings, John Rollins, Stuart Appleby

2:20 PM – Danny Lee, Cameron Percy, Kevin Tway

2:30 PM – Troy Matteson, Rick Lamb, Scottie Scheffler

2:40 PM – Talor Gooch, Denny McCarthy, Grant Hirschman

2:50 PM – Corey Conners, Adam Schenk, Ben Crancer

3:00 PM – Bronson Burgoon, Zecheng Dou, Casey Wittenberg

No. 10 Tee

8:00 AM – Brendon de Jonge, Harold Varner III, John Peterson

8:10 AM – Hunter Mahan, George McNeill, Robert Garrigus

8:20 AM – Scott Brown, Tommy Gainey, C.T. Pan

8:30 AM – Grayson Murray, Cody Gribble, Matt Every

8:40 AM – Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, William McGirt

8:50 AM – Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Luke List

9:00 AM – John Huh, Byeong Hun An, Keith Mitchell

9:10 AM – Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge, Michael Kim

9:20 AM – Robert Streb, Ken Duke, Johnson Wagner

9:30 AM – Nick Taylor, Blayne Barber, Peter Uihlein

9:40 AM – Xinjun Zhang, Lanto Griffin, Joaquin Niemann

9:50 AM – Brett Stegmaier, Tyler Duncan, Tom Lovelady

10:00 AM – Ben Silverman, Matt Akins, T.J. Vogel

1:00 PM – J.J. Henry, Ben Martin, Richy Werenski

1:10 PM – Charlie Beljan, John Daly, Cameron Tringale

1:20 PM – Daniel Chopra, Jon Curran, Kelly Kraft

1:30 PM – Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 PM – David Lingmerth, Brian Gay, Chez Reavie

1:50 PM – Mackenzie Hughes, Greg Chalmers, Smylie Kaufman

2:00 PM – J.B. Holmes, Sung Kang, Dominic Bozzelli

2:10 PM – Ben Crane, Retief Goosen, Ryan Blaum

2:20 PM – John Merrick, Abraham Ancer, Andrew Putnam

2:30 PM – Will MacKenzie, Parker McLachlin, David Berganio, Jr.

2:40 PM – Omar Uresti, Sam Ryder, Ethan Tracy

2:50 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Nicholas Lindheim, A.J. McInerney

3:00 PM – Kyle Thompson, Andrew Yun, Johan Kok

My Pick

Daniel Berger.

