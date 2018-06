A female San Diego Padres fan snagged herself a souvenir Tuesday night and celebrated in the best way possible. The woman, identified by MLB.com as Gabby DiMarco, snagged a foul ball in her beer cup, then proceeded to chug the beer like a champ.

Check it out:

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

That was awesome, she seems like fun.

You’re our favorite fan of the night Gabby.