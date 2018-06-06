Fenway Park Trespasser Blindsided Into Oblivion by Security

A fan became some overcome with emotion during tonight’s Tigers-Red Sox game that he decided to run onto the field to let off some steam. This proved an incredibly poor choice as security was laying in wait to destroy him.

This fan just got LAID OUT at Fenway 😂 (Via @bendo7732) pic.twitter.com/ioiZktYG79 — 12up (@12upSport) June 7, 2018

If you’re thinking, “oh, that’s too bad for that guy,” take a look at a still photograph from moments before impact. It may change your mind.

Yeah. Probably the right call. He had his moment. And was asking for it.

Bill Belichick surely has eyes on the game and will be reaching out to the security guard to come join the practice squad, then the short-yardage first team, within a few months. That’s just how this stuff works.