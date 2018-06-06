USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; How Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant Made It Work This Season; Brock Turner Judge Recalled

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not recalled by the state of California on Tuesday in a huge upset.

Hailee is blowing up: Hailee Steinfeld is on a roll. She’s already got a budding pop music career, plus he trailer for “Bumblebee” dropped today and she has also been cast as Spider-Gwen in the star-studded next Spider-Man animated movie.

Steph and Kevin make it work: A look at how the Stephen Curry/Kevin Durant dynamic worked this season for the Golden State Warriors.

Turner judge recalled: The judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to just six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman was recalled on Tuesday.

