PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; How Stephen Curry And Kevin Durant Made It Work This Season; Brock Turner Judge Recalled

Hailee is blowing up: Hailee Steinfeld is on a roll. She’s already got a budding pop music career, plus he trailer for “Bumblebee” dropped today and she has also been cast as Spider-Gwen in the star-studded next Spider-Man animated movie.

Act casual they said…. A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on May 17, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT

Steph and Kevin make it work: A look at how the Stephen Curry/Kevin Durant dynamic worked this season for the Golden State Warriors.

Turner judge recalled: The judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to just six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman was recalled on Tuesday.

Tweet of the Day:

Waiting for the White House to say it was actually the Patriots who won the Super Bowl and invite them instead — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 5, 2018

