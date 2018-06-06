Roundup: Tim Lincecum Cut by the Rangers; Klay Thompson is Good at Chess; & Bumblebee Movie Trailer Looks Fun

Devin Brugman, a model-turned-businesswoman … George Clooney with a great explanation why being in Batman & Robin had the biggest influence on his craft … terribly sad story about Kate Spade, the designer who committed suicide after suffering from depression for several years … oh great, now we can all have FaceTime with up to 32 people at once! … a member of Congress wasn’t allowed to enter an immigrant detention center in Texas … it’s early, but Baker Mayfield is working with the backups in Cleveland … what’s bigger news, that Tim Lincecum was released, or that Tim Lincecum was actually on the Rangers? …

Remember Kevin Pangos of Gonzaga? He’s crushing it as a point guard in Lithuania. And he’s played Luka Doncic a few times, too. [Sports Net]

Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of a certain Carolina Panthers star, is going to play football – maybe QB – for Scott Frost at Nebraska. [Rivals]

Klay Thompson is the best chess player on the Warriors, according to Klay Thompson. [WSJ]

Well, this story is devastating: “Keith Mumphery was twice cleared of an alleged sexual assault. Then he was tried a third time, without even knowing it. And then his life collapsed.” [NYT]

The Texas Longhorns dip into Arizona to get a Top 20 WR in the Class of 2019. [24/7]

Very messed up story about how the Auburn softball coach pushed his son – also a coach on the team – to date the players, and how he went about it. [ESPN W]

If you’re looking for a deep fantasy football sleeper, keep an eye on Houston’s Keke Coutee. [Chronicle]

Podcast: Ranking the Best Point Guards in NBA history; examining the beef between LeBron and Steph Curry; & Oscar Robertson debates the GOAT. [Itunes]

We interrupt the War on Football to tell you about the Kansas City Chiefs lineman who just graduated from medical school. [Montreal Gazette]

Get excited about the World Cup this month, people. The highlights are coming! [Engadget]

Woman drives a car onto a Little League field, and his a man and killed him.

Hollywood is out of ideas: Bumblebee is going to be a spinoff of the Transformers franchise.