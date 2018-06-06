Kyrie Irving 'Canoodling' With DJ Chantel Jeffries?

USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving disappointingly had to have knee surgery, preventing his participation in the collision course between the Celtics and his former Cavs teammates in the Eastern Conference Finals. Nevertheless, his offseason might be going alright so far, if this eyewitness account to Page Six that he was spotted with DJ Chantel Jeffries this past weekend is accurate:

The pair, who were linked in 2016, were spotted at the launch of new Long Island City rooftop pool Profundo Day Club at the Ravel Hotel, where Jeffries was spinning on Friday.

After her set, spies tell us, the couple were “canoodling” before leaving for dinner.

Let’s all reserve judgment that these two are in couples territory until it’s Instagram official, or at least until they’re spotted by TMZ cameras.

What am I doing, best Answer gets a prize 🤷🏻‍♀️😂😂👌🏼

A post shared by 💽Ceejay The Dj💽 (@chanteljeffries) on

Fun times 😊 @billboard #bbmas

A post shared by 💽Ceejay The Dj💽 (@chanteljeffries) on

Miami 🤗 djing tonight see you there !!

A post shared by 💽Ceejay The Dj💽 (@chanteljeffries) on

First times are unmatched

A post shared by 💽Ceejay The Dj💽 (@chanteljeffries) on

