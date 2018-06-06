VIDEO: Max Scherzer Throws Another Immaculate Inning, Joins Exclusive Club

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is 215 pounds of intensity terror, delivering fastballs, sliders and changeups out of a unique arm angle. When he’s on, he’s practically unhittable. And he was certainly on last night against the Tampa Bay Rays. Scherzer collected his 10th win of the year by throwing eight innings of two-run ball and striking out 13.

Three of those punchouts came in the sixth on nine pitches. It was the second Immaculate Inning of Scherzer’s career. The only other hurlers in history to accomplish the feat multiple times are Lefty Grove, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, and Randy Johnson.

So that’s good.

If Scherzer isn’t the best pitcher in baseball, he’s definitely been doing a good impression of that guy over the past several years without the appropriate fanfare. Seems as though we could wake up one day and realize he put together a Hall of Fame career right under our noses.