Rabid Eagles Fans at White House Unable to Identify Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback

While canceling on the Philadelphia Eagles, the White House accused the team and its players of abandoning the fans. The fans, it seems, did not abandon either the team or their sense of patriotism as the 1,000 or so cleared to attend the event still showed up to celebrate the American flag yesterday.

Check out all the rabid Birds fanatics at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The atmosphere was just like being at the Linc for Sunday night against the hated Dallas Cowboys. Pure electricity with people bound to burst out in Fly, Eagles, Fly at any time.

Not exactly sure who these @Eagles “fans” are but I have counted exactly one item of clothing with an eagles logo on it at the White House. #Eagles #EaglesNation @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/XAo9u6L2F2 — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

The assembled Eagles fans were so fired up for the festivities that they momentarily lost all knowledge of their favored team when questioned by a local reporter.

I’ve asked 6 of the “fans” at the White House who was the @Eagles quarterback during the super bowl. Not ONE person knew. @NBCPhiladelphia — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 5, 2018

To be fair, who can remember the Super Bowl? That was all the way back in February and the Eagles win it so often that they all tend to blend together in the rearview mirror.

Ironically enough, that player, Nick Foles, was one of the few players reportedly interested in going to the White House in the first place.

Life’s weird.