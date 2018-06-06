Tiger Woods Docks $20 Million Dollar Yacht in the Hamptons Ahead of U.S. Open

Tiger Woods is coming off of a solid performance at the Memorial Tournament last week where he finished tied for 23rd but climbed all the way up into a tie for first at one point, and he’s already gearing up for the second major of the year.

According to Business Insider, Woods docked his 155-foot, $20 million dollar yacht named “Privacy” at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons. Woods will reportedly be staying aboard his yacht during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, which should provide him with the … privacy he wants.

The drive in is merely an hour long according to Google maps.

Woods has climbed from 656th in the world rankings at the end of 2017 to 80th entering this week thanks to good performances at nearly every tournament he’s participated in this season with his only missed cut coming at the Genesis Open in February.

Tiger Woods 2018 Finishes Date Place Tournament January 28 T23 Farmers Insurance Open February 18 MC Genesis Open February 25 12 The Honda Classic March 11 T2 Valspar Championship March 18 T5 Arnold Palmer Invitational April 8 T32 Masters May 6 T55 Wells Fargo Championship May 13 T11 The Players Championship June 3 T23 the Memorial Tournament

