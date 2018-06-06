Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods Docks $20 Million Dollar Yacht in the Hamptons Ahead of U.S. Open

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is coming off of a solid performance at the Memorial Tournament last week where he finished tied for 23rd but climbed all the way up into a tie for first at one point, and he’s already gearing up for the second major of the year.

According to Business Insider, Woods docked his 155-foot, $20 million dollar yacht named “Privacy” at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club in the Hamptons. Woods will reportedly be staying aboard his yacht during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, which should provide him with the … privacy he wants.

Tiger Woods’ boat in 2009 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The drive in is merely an hour long according to Google maps.

Woods has climbed from 656th in the world rankings at the end of 2017 to 80th entering this week thanks to good performances at nearly every tournament he’s participated in this season with his only missed cut coming at the Genesis Open in February.

Tiger Woods 2018 Finishes
Date Place Tournament
January 28 T23 Farmers Insurance Open
February 18 MC Genesis Open
February 25 12 The Honda Classic
March 11 T2 Valspar Championship
March 18 T5 Arnold Palmer Invitational
April 8 T32 Masters
May 6 T55 Wells Fargo Championship
May 13 T11 The Players Championship
June 3 T23 the Memorial Tournament

We’ll have plenty of odds on Woods and the U.S. Open over the next week, so stay tuned.

