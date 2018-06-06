VIDEO: LeBron James Threw the Ball Off Backboard to Himself, Dunked

The Cleveland Cavaliers have come out in Game 3 with all sorts of energy and built an early lead. LeBron James, feeling good himself, got creative with a pass to himself off the backboard which resulted in a dunk. People will remember that. Even if this thing ends up in a gentleman’s sweep for the Golden State Warriors.
