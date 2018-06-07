Bryan Colangelo Calls Wife's Tweets 'a Seriously Misguided Attempt to Publicly Defend and Support Me'

Bryan Colangelo resigned, while publicly maintaining his innocence about knowledge of the tweets that were first brought to light by The Ringer. An independent law firm released its findings that Colangelo’s wife Barbara Bottini operated the burner accounts in question, and could not determine that Colangelo had any knowledge. However, it did note that Bottini erased her iPhone before turning it over.

In his own statement, Bryan Colangelo didn’t exactly bite the bullet when it came to his marriage, in the face of losing his job with the 76ers. He called her actions “a seriously misguided attempt to publicly defend and support me,” and noted how “inappropriate” the tweets were. He also said they were “filled with inaccuracies and conjecture which in no way represent my own views or opinions” in an obvious attempt to distance himself from disclosure of private information about injuries and trades that were the frequent subject of the tweets.