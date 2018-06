Charles Barkley was not in the mood to sugar coat things after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night. Barkley let loose on the Cavs on NBA TV after the contest, calling them the dumbest team he’s ever seen.

Check this out:

"I've never seen a team that dumb in my life" – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/ej89FmERTq — Born Salty (@cjzero) June 7, 2018

It’s hard to argue with him. I have no idea what the Cavs were trying to do defensively Wednesday night, but it didn’t work. The Golden State Warriors 110-102 and now have a 3-0 lead in the series.