Darren Rovell Has Outdone Himself This Time

ESPN sports business reporter and user-generated-headlines enthusiast Darren Rovell is the proprietor of the Rovell Daily Times, a tabloid newspaper that exists exclusively on Twitter.
This morning’s edition has quite a front page, up there in the annals of history with “Dewey Defeats Truman,” “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” and “Headless Body in Topless Bar.”
VICTOR OLASWEEPO. A play on Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers, who is not playing, and a sweep, which has not happened yet. Hence the question mark. Breathtaking.
For some reason, Rovell seems to be soft-peddling the brilliant headline because some plebes out there aren’t smart enough to get it.
Take a bow, Darren. You really did it this time. We won’t soon forget this.
