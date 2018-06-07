USA Today Sports

Darren Rovell Has Outdone Himself This Time

Darren Rovell Has Outdone Himself This Time

ESPN

Darren Rovell Has Outdone Himself This Time

ESPN sports business reporter and user-generated-headlines enthusiast Darren Rovell is the proprietor of the Rovell Daily Times, a tabloid newspaper that exists exclusively on Twitter.

This morning’s edition has quite a front page, up there in the annals of history with “Dewey Defeats Truman,” “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” and “Headless Body in Topless Bar.”

VICTOR OLASWEEPO. A play on Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers, who is not playing, and a sweep, which has not happened yet. Hence the question mark. Breathtaking.

For some reason, Rovell seems to be soft-peddling the brilliant headline because some plebes out there aren’t smart enough to get it.

Take a bow, Darren. You really did it this time. We won’t soon forget this.

, , , , , , ESPN

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home