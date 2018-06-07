Darren Rovell Has Outdone Himself This Time

ESPN sports business reporter and user-generated-headlines enthusiast Darren Rovell is the proprietor of the Rovell Daily Times, a tabloid newspaper that exists exclusively on Twitter.

This morning’s edition has quite a front page, up there in the annals of history with “Dewey Defeats Truman,” “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” and “Headless Body in Topless Bar.”

VICTOR OLASWEEPO. A play on Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers, who is not playing, and a sweep, which has not happened yet. Hence the question mark. Breathtaking.

For some reason, Rovell seems to be soft-peddling the brilliant headline because some plebes out there aren’t smart enough to get it.

I’m not going to answer that question. https://t.co/llBB7oFxxd — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2018

Take a bow, Darren. You really did it this time. We won’t soon forget this.