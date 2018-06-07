Jarvis Landry Takes Shot at Ryan Tannehill, Other Dolphins Quarterbacks

Jarvis Landry, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 seventh-round pick, had some interesting words to say about the Miami Dolphins and their quarterback situation.

“The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod (Taylor) and (first-rounder Baker Mayfield) and the way that they’re throwing the ball out here, it makes me that much more excited. It’s a lot better than what I had in Miami. I’m excited about that.” Landry said today, per NFL.com’s Marc Sessler.

It looks like Landry took some shots at his old team, while praising his new team with that quote. Now we just have to figure out if he was blazing Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler, Matt Moore, or all of the above. I think we can infer those words were hurled towards Tannehill, since he was the starting QB for most of the time Landry was there.