Josh Gordon Is Asking For a Random Drug Test With This Instagram Post

Josh Gordon looks absolutely ripped.

No, not high or stoned. He looks jacked, strong, cut.

Josh Gordon posted an Instagram photo, in which the Cleveland Browns receiver looks like he’s been working out with former Steelers defensive end James Harrison all offseason. The NFL league office is always watching. Looking like Harrison might result in the Harrison treatment: a random drug test.

Harrison blasted the NFL for regular but supposedly random drug tests which followed his Instagram posts with insane workouts. He mocked the randomness of the tests.

“I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery,” Harrison told PennLive.com. “That’s all.”

The NFL has a pattern of testing players after impressive physical feats. Pat McAfee blasted a 67-yard punt in 2016, and found a FEDEX package containing a PED test at his locker the following day. For what it’s worth, McAfee also got a random drug test after he tweeted a 4/20 joke on April 20.

In the meantime, Gordon can start taking reps at defensive end. Otherwise, he’s just been doing curls for the girls.

