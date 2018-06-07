Julian Edelman Called TB12 Trainer Alex Guerrero Mr. Miyagi in April Instagram Story

The first natural question when the news emerged that Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension (pending appeal) for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substance policy was whether he works out with Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero at the TB12 facility. Lo and behold, the answer is yes!

Our Henry Mckenna, writing at USA Today’s Patriots Wire blog, noted in April that Edelman called Guerrero Mr. Miyagi in an April Instagram story:

From Julian Edelman’s Instagram story… He’s working with Alex Guerrero at TB12. “That’s Mr. Miyagi right there.” pic.twitter.com/eF0hcGxU8h — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) April 11, 2018

“There’s always going to be those types of things,” Edelman said of Guerrero last November. “If it helps you, then it helps you and Tom [Brady] is a living proof of how that has helped his career. I am a huge advocate of it. I feel like it helps me with a lot of my stuff and I like consulting with Alex and those guys over there because I’ve seen through a lot of the rehabs that they have done and that it’s been unbelievable.”

We don’t need to rehash the whole controversy between Guerrero and Bill Belichick here. But, suffice to say whether or not any of Guerrero’s treatment was ultimately responsible for whatever triggered the positive test for Edelman, this adds a whole ‘nother layer of intrigue to the idea that the Patriots have some in-fighting behind the scenes. Stay tuned.