Kevin Durant Held Back From Hecklers at Cleveland Hotel

A heckler outside the Golden State Warriors’ team hotel riled up Kevin Durant last night.

KD was walking into his hotel when the heckler hit him with the usual “you suck” comment, but it was a “UT’s butt” remark that fired up Durant enough to head in their direction. “Where LeBron at” and “LeBron going to yam on you” were also fired off by the culprit.

The “UT’s butt” comment was in reference to Durant playing one year at the University of Texas. Who knew riding on Texas would trigger KD that much?

Luckily for both parties, Kd was held back by a team official, and cooler heads prevailed. It’s onto Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday.