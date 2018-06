Lindsey Vonn and NHL player from the Nashville Predators P.K Subban made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville for the first time as a couple.

Not only are they a thing, they are a happy thing early on. A source told PEOPLE, “They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other.”

Recently, there have been several clues including Vonn attending multiple Predators’ games.

