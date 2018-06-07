Rachel Nichols Reporting That KD Told Her He's Re-Signing with Golden State

According to Rachel Nichols, it looks like Kevin Durant has no plans of testing the free agency waters this summer.

.@Rachel__Nichols coming in hot with the KD scoop 👀 pic.twitter.com/2A4YCY096a — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 7, 2018

Durant, who is on the brink of winning his second consecutive title with the Golden State Warriors, is expected to opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. By declining his player option for $26.2 million next season, Durant would have two options. KD can negotiate a new, long-term deal with the Warriors to stay with the team for the foreseeable future, or he can sign another two-year deal, with a player option after one season like he previously did.

Durant is averaging 32 points on 56 percent shooting (47 percent from three), 11 rebounds, and seven assists in the Finals. First the back-to-back chips, now this. If this indeed does happen, KD and the Warriors haters are not going to be happy campers in July.

I selfishly was hoping Durant would leave. KD should now just go back to his ‘Slim Reaper’ nickname, as he is just killing the hopes and dreams of anyone thinking they can beat the Warriors…