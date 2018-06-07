Roundup: Top Gun Sequel, Genealogy Site Data Breach, Uplifting Breakup Video

Rita Ora … Amazon, Target, and Walmart stop selling teddy bear toys that could be hacked to spy on kids … “Stocks you may have never heard of before are surging this year, and it could signal a market top” … Genealogy site has its data breached … Positive first responses to Incredibles 2 … Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson continue to be hot and heavy … “Millennials think going out takes too much effort” … A negative review for the newest Jurassic Park franchise … This is quite the Apple watch accessory … Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise are both in for Top Gun sequel … Far-right German leader goes swimming, gets all his stuff stolen … Woman allegedly tries to rob bank with threat that she would make sexual assault allegations if they didn’t give her money …

Mexico is retaliating against Trump tariffs with taxes that hit industries in GOP strongholds [Vox]

Interesting profile on ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin [WaPo]

Kate Spade’s reportedly blamed husband for seeking divorce in suicide note to daughter [Page Six]

Instagram video limits could be expanded to an hour long soon [WSJ]

How Boog Sciambi is raising a lot of money for ALS research [SI.com]

30 comedians give advice to their younger selves [Vulture]

Heineken names female CEO [Ad Age]

Is this billiards game the best game for iPhones? [Lifehacker]

YouTuber breaks down issues with DC action scenes

Bradley Cooper singing with Lady Gaga

This weirdly uplifting breakup video has millions and millions of views on YouTube