Terrell Owens Will Celebrate Getting Into the Hall of Fame Somewhere Besides Canton, Not Going to Show Up for Ceremony

Terrell Owens, who retired after the 2010 season publicly feuded with the Hall of Fame selectors for a couple of years, and was selected this last February to be enshrined. Today, he has released a public statement that he will be celebrating the big night somewhere better than Canton.

Terrell Owens declined his invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and released this statement: pic.twitter.com/J4P1mS6VjN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2018

Owens got his award and is now giving a middle finger to the Hall of Fame committee. Old sportswriters everywhere will be gnashing some teeth. Now, the ceremony has gone on many times with players honored posthumously–and some of those were notable because the selectors did not put them in with opportunities to do so when alive–so the event itself will be fine. But Owen’s notable absence on the big night is going to stand out. Now we get to see who presents on his behalf.