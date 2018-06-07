VIDEO: LeBron James Once Again Bothered By Postgame Question from ESPN's Mark Schwarz

LeBron James walked out of his Game 1 postgame availability after ESPN’s Mark Schwarz repeated questions about JR Smith’s epic blunder. It was a somewhat understandable move by the Cavs superstar considering the nature of the queries and manner in which they were delivered. Upon grabbing his alligator bag in disgust, James implored Schwarz to do better in the future.

LeBron James reacts to questions regarding JR Smith's play at the end of regulation. #NBAFinals#GameTime pic.twitter.com/mREngTdbxv — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2018

Six days later, after Game 3, whatever grudge James is harboring was on display. Schwarz asked a fairly routine question regarding his feelings as Kevin Durant sank a three from the parking lot to seal the series.

“I actually think you should be like a psychiatrist,” an obviously agitated James replied. “You want to just trying to get inside somebody’s mind. That’s your whole thing, Mark? What’s in my mind? Miss it so we can get the rebound.”

James then dismissed a follow-up on any similarities between Durant’s shot Wednesday and the one he sank in Game 3 of last year’s Finals.

Sheesh.

At this point Schwarz is probably wondering what a guy has to do to get a tired but otherwise fine question answered around here. After Game 1 he was overly persistent and his more friendly approach after Game 3 didn’t bear any fruit either.

Perhaps full-on flattery will be on the table for Game 4.