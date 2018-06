Braden Holtby’s Washington Capitals just won their first Stanley Cup. Their reward? Having to talk to a ton of assembled media before being allowed to fully celebrate. While that’s part of the job, it didn’t stop Holtby from being brutally honest when asked how he was feeling.

Check it out:

I mean, you can’t fault the guy for being honest, the 28-year-old goalie just wants to go and get wasted with his teammates. Can anyone blame him?