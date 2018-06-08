Joel Embiid, Enes Kanter, and Dejounte Murray Already Courting LeBron

If you are already sick of speculation as to where LeBron James will play next season, boy do I have some bad news for you. The amount of words you’ll see in print, TV, and radio ruminating on The Decision III will be grotesque for probably at least the next month.

Joel Embiid, Enes Kanter, and Dejounte Murray have already begun the social courtship of trying to get LeBron to join their respective teams:

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

By the time we hit July, 2/3s of the NBA — or more! — will be in the conversation to land LeBron.