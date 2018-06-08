Lenny Dykstra Claims He Was Kidnapped and Feared For His Life in Uber; Driver Now Charged

Last month, Lenny Dykstra was arrested after his Uber driver told police Dykstra pointed a gun at his head when he refused to change direction. No gun was found, but Dykstra had cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana in his possession. Now, according to FOX NEWS, Dykstra is claiming the driver kidnapped him and he feared for his life.:

“He f—ing kidnapped me and almost killed me going 100 mph. He locked me in his f—ing car, and he wouldn’t let me out,”

Dykstra also states the driver lied to police, and since the incident, the driver has been charged with one count of false imprisonment, according to TMZ.

Dykstra’s charges remain, and according to police reports obtained by My Central Jersey, after the driver told Dykstra he had to change the location on his phone in order to change directions:

“Dykstra then placed a black pill bag with an object [the driver] believed to be a gun to his head and stated ‘take me to Staten Island or I’ll blow your f—— head off,”

It seems this story is still missing some key elements, to say the least.