New York Mets Put Future in Hands of Biff Tannen's Son

The New York Mets, who love their celebrity minor leaguers, selected Cal State Fullerton pitcher Tommy Wilson in the 19th round of the MLB Draft. They would like nothing more than for the 6-foot-4 righthander to progress and become a meaningful part of the future. But he already is! And the past. He’s Biff Tannen’s son, you see.

Wilson’s father, Thomas, played the memorable bully in the Back to the Future series. If you haven’t seen the movies — spoiler alert — that guy was a jerk.

The younger Wilson was 6-0 with a 2.83 ERA in 12 starts this season.

Tannen was 0-for-3 in getting the best of ol’ Marty McFly.