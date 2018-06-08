Newsweek's Flood of Clickbait Anthony Bourdain Headlines Is Really Gross and Shameful

Anthony Bourdaindied via suspected suicide at at the age of 61. Given that he was as close to a universally beloved figure in media as there can be, his death certainly warrants an outpouring of reaction and coverage.

However, Newsweek took this tragic event over the line, flooding their website with question headlines clearly designed to capture Google drive-by’s, and it’s pretty disrespectful:

This is actually insane. Talk about flooding the zone with disgusting clickbait cc @newsweek pic.twitter.com/pw5SbNGmX1 — Kerry Flynn 🐶 (@kerrymflynn) June 8, 2018

There are even more if you search. When famous people die, there is a fine line for news organizations to walk between informing the public and/or genuinely expressing emotion for celebrities that have touched our lives, and un-empathetic exploitation. Newsweek’s response to Bourdain’s death pretty overtly crosses into the latter.