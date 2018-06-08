Odell Beckham Jr. Has an Ugly Jump Shot

Check out this video of Odell Beckham Jr. shooting hoops, courtesy of Jaylen Brown’s IG stories.

OBJ should probably stick to football 😂pic.twitter.com/L2PwKMNfBM — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) June 7, 2018

Ouch, that jump shot is hideous! Beckham’s J looks like it is a hybrid of Lonzo Ball, Bill Cartwright, and Carlos Boozer’s form, all put together in one. And, let’s not get started on his knees bending inwards!

I think we can all agree, New York Giants fans included, that OBJ picked the right sport to play. As we all know, Beckham does have insane hops, so I will leave you with this video of him dunking so we can wipe our memory of his jump shot…