REPORT: LeBron James Could Try To Bring Chris Paul With Him To Lakers

LeBron James and Chris Paul are two of the closest friends in the NBA. How important is that going to be when LeBron makes Decision 3.0? Important.

According to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, of the New York Times, his guess is if Paul remains with Houston, they should be the favorites to land LeBron. But Stein adds the two could also team up and join … the Lakers:

“If Paul stays with the Rockets, Houston becomes the closest thing to a favorite on my scorecard, no matter how complicated it would be for the 65-win Rockets and their general manager, Daryl Morey, to orchestrate the requisite salary-cap gymnastics to bring James in. But don’t discount the idea that James could try to bring Paul with him to a team that can afford two superstars, such as the Lakers, because he and Paul really are that close.”

It has to raise eyebrows that once again, one of the most trustworthy NBA reporters of the past decade is mentioning the Lakers and LeBron in the same sentence. Just days ago Adrian Wojnarowski stated that LeBron and Paul George will have a conversation this summer about joining the Los Angeles Lakers together.

Stein added, that he doesn’t even think LeBron has made up his mind where he will be playing. Yet he believes LeBron knows more than he is letting on.

If Chris Paul, who wants the max, would consider leaving the Rockets and joining the Lakers, it has to increase the chances of LeBron wearing the Purple and Gold mightly.

There has also been an update on the odds for LeBron’s services. According to BetOnline.ag, the Lakers and Rockets are now the favorites to land LeBron:

— UPDATE (w/yesterday's odds)

LeBron’s team next season? [via @betonline_ag] 1. Rockets +150 (was +140)

2. Lakers +275 (was +350)

3. 76ers +350

4. Cavs +400 (was +350)

5. Spurs 12/1

t6. Warriors 18/1 (was 16/1)

t6. Clippers 18/1

8. Celtics 20/1

9. Heat 28/1 (was 25/1) — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) June 8, 2018

Hmmm …