Rickie Fowler Engaged to Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler proposed to girlfriend Allison Stokke on Friday. The two have been dating for a while now and Stokke has been seen regularly at events Fowler has entered.

Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down…I WON!!

I can get 70 miles to the gallon on this hog #ScooterLife

Happy 4th🇺🇸 @allisonstokke

