Woman Flashed Her Boobs at Capitals Players, Distracted Them From Stanley Cup Celebration

The drought is over, the Washington Capitals have finally won the Stanley Cup. As for their celebration, there was a bit of a distraction as one of the women in attendance flashed her boobs in the front row up against the glass, and caught the attention of the team as they were skating by celebrating.

Based on the photo, it is safe to assume the Caps players might be talking about this one in the locker room (for years to come).

Hey, at least this didn’t happen late in the game and they stayed focused enough to avoid a game-tying goal, right? As they say, timing is key. If you want to see video of the skate celebration and flashing, here you go.

As for Alexander Ovechkin, apparently he can’t have his moment of glory alone, but nothing was going to distract him from finally skating around with the Stanley Cup over his head.