T.J. Oshie Got Incredibly Emotional Discussing His Father After Winning The Stanley Cup

T.J. Oshie is now a Stanley Cup champion, as his Washington Capitals closed out the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 Thursday night.

After the game, Oshie was understandably emotional. This has been a trying past few years for the 31-year-old and his family. Oshie’s father Tim was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and has been battling it ever since. That made Thursday night’s win that much more special, because Oshie could share it with his father.

He gave the following interview after the game and discussed what it meant to him and his father. It is absolutely gutting:

The following moment happened on the ice just after that interview:

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018

I don’t know about you, but it just got super dusty in my apartment so I should probably go take care of that. I’ll leave you here alone with this.