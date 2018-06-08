VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez is Stealing J. Lo's Baseball Analysis

Alex Rodriguez has two high-profile baseball jobs (Fox and ESPN). It’s only a matter of time until he goes full Michael Strahan and becomes the king of all media. He’s done so much to rehab his image in such a short time that it’s genuinely impressive.

But A-Rod has a dirty little, er, another dirty little secret. He’s cribbing his best stuff from J. Lo.

See. She has a working understanding of Moneyball. Maybe because of the 2011 motion picture, maybe due to an unknown Oakland A’s fandom. And she’s more than willing to put together a presentation with a big ol’ whiteboard.

Rodriguez then echoed the same analysis on television. For money! Scandal.

It appears those cameos in the booth may not just be for PDA, but for talking points. Watch this space, people. Something’s going on.