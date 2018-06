The Washington Capitals brought the Stanley Cup to Nationals Park this afternoon because anything is possible. Perhaps this can be the Nats’ year. Who knows? Anything worthwhile is worth waiting for.

No one understands this more than Alex Ovechkin, who has been living life to its fullest since winning it all. He stopped partying long enough to throw too very high first pitches, then swiftly returned to regularly scheduled programming.

Ovi living his best life pic.twitter.com/YAHwY2eca3 — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 9, 2018

This is the best interview of 2018.@masnKolko asks Ovi what it's like to be in front of this many D.C. sports fans after winning the Stanley Cup. He and his teammates start singing "We Are The Champions." pic.twitter.com/udAJuOVIZQ — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) June 9, 2018

He may never sleep again.