CM Punk's Embarrassing Second Loss in the UFC Proves He Should Never Fight Again

CM Punk’s first fight in the UFC was an utter disaster. His second, tonight at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson, was also really bad. And it should be the last time he ever steps foot inside the octagon.

Punk lost via UD (30-26 x 3) and he was lucky to last the whole three rounds. Punk was respectable in the first few minutes, but it was clear after that he has no business in the UFC. After numerous missed punches and several clues he was exhausted, Punk spent most of the fight on the ground being punched.

Maybe the once great WWE wrestler will consider lasting a full fight a step in the direction, but anyone who watched the fight, or is about to watch the highlights will know … this must be the end.

Ariel Helwani reports, CM Punk is being transported to a local hospital for a facial CT scan.

As for what should be next: WWE? NJPW? IMPACT?

